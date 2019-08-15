TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested an Arizona man for allegedly trying to smuggle 62 pounds of meth across the border.
The meth was valued at $55,000 and may have been headed for the streets of Arizona.
Officers say the 21-year-old man from Somerton, which is located south of Yuma, attempted to enter the U.S. Tuesday morning through the Port of San Luis in southwestern Arizona.
After officers stopped him and began searching his vehicle, they discovered 50 packages of drugs hidden within the floorboards as well as in the dashboard.
Officers seized the drugs and the vehicle.
The suspect was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
