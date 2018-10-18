DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a man from smuggling $1.1 million worth of hard drugs into the United States Friday morning.
The 36-year-old man tried to sneak the drugs through a border entry in Douglas, Arizona.
Officials found more than 37 pounds of heroin worth over $100,000. They also found about 4 pounds of cocaine worth over $90,000.
The officers inspected the car after a narcotics detection dog recognized the scent.
Border officials arrested the man and turned him in to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.