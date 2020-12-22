LUKEVILLE, AZ( KOLD) - U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted $3 million worth of narcotics in a seizure near Lukeville, Arizona, Saturday evening.
Around 5 p.m., Tucson Sector agents observed three suspected illegal immigrants walking north from the International Border a half-mile west of the Lukeville Port of Entry. Responding agents found two camouflage backpacks full of drugs that led them to arresting on of them.
The packages of drugs tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Officers say there were approximately 14 pounds of fentanyl and 55 pounds of meth resulting in a combined street value of more than $3 million.
Agents determined the 40-year-old man who had the drugs was in the United States illegally and will now face federal charges for drug smuggling.
The suspect and drugs were turned over to special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.