TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- Border Patrol agents in the Yuma sector arrested a 17-year-old U.S. citizen who was allegedly attempting to retrieve packages of meth that were dropped from a drone. The drone had crossed the border from Mexico.
Early Wednesday morning, Border Patrol agents working near San Luis observed a drone dropping multiple packages. They also spotted a young man or teenager in the area.
The agents made contact with the teen, and a Border Patrol canine alerted to the suspect's vehicle. Agents say that search turned up nine packages of methamphetamine, which weighed more than 12 pounds and had an estimated street value of $26,000. Agents seized the drugs and the car, and the teen was arrested for alleged drug possession.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling toll free 1-877-872-7435.