TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Border Patrol officials say they thwarted alleged smugglers who attempted to use an ultralight airplane to smuggle a load of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.
On Thursday night, agents detected an unknown aircraft entering U.S. airspace. The aircraft was tracked to an improvised landing site south of Tucson.
Officials say a modified ultralight was found abandoned along a rural road, with two large plastic storage containers tied to the fuselage. Agents failed to to locate the pilot.
Agents discovered several bundles inside the containers. Those bundles held 143 pounds of methamphetamine and 200 grams of fentanyl.
The illicit cargo is estimated to be worth nearly $500,000.
