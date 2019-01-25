PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans of an increase in Social Security scams.
He says con artists are pretending to be from the Social Security Administration scheming to obtain victim's Social Security numbers and access to their financials.
“Our office has seen an increase in consumer complaints involving Social Security Administration scams,” says Brnovich in a news release. “These con artists can be very intimidating and convincing over the phone. They’ve also figured out a way to spoof their phone number, so the number appears to be calling from the Social Security Administration’s national customer service number."
In one scam, a caller claims your SSN has been linked to a crime or illegal activity. Brnovich says the caller will tell you that you will need to pay a fee to reactivate it. However, Social Security does not block or suspect numbers, ever.
Callers will also say your SSN has been used by someone and your bank account could be seized. He says the caller urges you to quickly withdraw or transfer your money and will either take your money or gain access to your bank account.
Brnovich says another variation of the scam is the con-artist will claim that Social Security Administration computers are down or they are trying to get you to enroll in the Medicare prescription drug program. Do not provide any personal information to these individuals.
"It’s important for Arizonans to remember legitimate government offices will not threaten you, demand money, or ask for access to your bank accounts over the phone," says Brnovich.
Social Security scams are on the rise, according to the Federal Trade Commission. They say Social Security scams have grown by over 100 percent since 2017.
In 2017, the FTC said 3,200 people claimed to be impacted by the scams. In 2018, the FTC said 35,000 people reported Social Security scams.
If you ever feel uncomfortable with the legitimacy of a call from someone saying they are the Social Security Administration, hang up and call the Administration directly at 1-800-772-1213 to verify legitimacy and the reason for contact.
