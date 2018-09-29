How scary is too scary?
A Halloween decoration in the window of a North Dakota home is so scary that it prompted calls from concerned neighbors and at least one plea for police assistance.
The sign reading “Help Me,” which appears to be written in blood, is part of Becky Muhs’ display for her favorite holiday at her West Fargo home.
Muhs and her husband reportedly began getting messages from neighbors over the weekend asking if they were OK.
One neighbor even dialed 911, leading to a visit from a police officer.
Muhs says the incident ended in a laugh and that the officer didn’t ask her to take the sign down.
News of the concerns about the decoration follows a similar incident from 2017, during which residents of a Tennessee county repeatedly called the police to report what appeared to be a grisly accident — specifically, a man being decapitated by his garage door — only to be told it was just a Halloween decoration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.