PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials investigated a suspicious package in central Phoenix Monday morning.
According to Phoenix police, the package was at a building near Central Avenue and Osborn Road.
The Phoenix police bomb squad was on the scene and has since deemed the package to be non-hazardous. The area is safe.
There is no word what was inside in the package.
