RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man near Camp Verde for allegedly making a fake bomb threat at a dollar store.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old James Nicholson "threatened and falsely reported a bomb device" on Wednesday at a Dollar General in Rimrock.
Nicholson told an employee, "Don't go around the back of the building; there is a bomb," according to deputies. He then rode away on his bicycle.
The employee was concerned about Nicholson's suspicious behavior and comment and reported the actions to other employees.
The employees checked the area but could not find any evidence of a suspicious package or item, YCSO said.
But a short time later, employees discovered a metal box at the rear of the store.
Workers told the store manager about the box, and the manager notified the sheriff's office.
Deputies instructed the manager to evacuate customers and employees from the store.
Once they arrived at the scene, deputies located the suspicious metal box lying next to an electrical box behind the store and called in the Department of Public Safety bomb squad.
While waiting for the bomb squad to arrive, detectives found Nicholson at the local post office and brought him back to the store to find out more details.
According to YCSO, Nicholson told deputies, "he had killed a snake earlier after it was injured when he ran over it on his bike."
He said he decided to place the snake and the ax he used to kill it in a box he saw at the Dollar General store, YCSO said.
Nicholson claimed that before he left the store, he warned an employee about the snake in the box, but denied mentioning a bomb was in the box.
The DPS bomb squad arrived and confirmed the metal box contained only a snake and a small ax.
The sheriff's office says the whole incident took more than four hours to resolve.
Nicholson was arrested and charged with threatening and false reporting, both misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.