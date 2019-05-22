PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Arizona, say goodbye to the Boeing 747.
British Airways will no longer fly the “queen of the skies” in and out of Phoenix. The airline confirmed the news to Arizona's Family on Wednesday night.
Effective Oct. 27, 2019 the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will replace the Boeing 747 on Phoenix, London Heathrow flights.
The Boeing 747 was the largest regularly serviced plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor. American Airlines recently started flying the Boeing 777 out of Phoenix with service to London.
