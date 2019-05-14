QUARTZSITE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Newly released body camera footage shows a dramatic Quartzsite-area shootout in November 2017 lasting more than half an hour.
The video shows tense moments between multiple law enforcement members and 36-year-old Sladjan Petkovic at a rest stop near Quartzsite.
[WATCH: 2017 bodycam video shows officer-involved shootout near Quartzsite]
Investigators said Petkovic shot and killed his neighbor, 45-year-old Steven Arvallo, in their west Valley neighborhood before fleeing the scene. Arvallo is a former investigator with the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Law enforcement tracked Petkovic to the rest stop near Quartzite after he allegedly shot a truck driver while on the run.
During the firefight between officers and Petkovic, some officers are heard in the video calling for more ammo, and investigators describe the suspect as wearing body armor and using a rifle with a laser on it.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
The suspect was injured when officers took him into custody. No officers were hurt in the firefight.
Sladjan was indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder. His case has not yet gone to trial.
(1) comment
And what exactly did this body cam view show us??? Nothing. Great example for all of you who erroneously think body cams provide ironclad proof of anything.
