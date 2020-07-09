PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Homicide detectives investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a Phoenix alley need your help.
Police were called to the neighborhood north of Third Street and Osborn Road shortly before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. “Officers arrived and found a deceased male, with injuries consistent with a homicide,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday morning.
No other details were immediately available. It’s up to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner to determine how and when the man died.
If you know anything about what might have happened in that alley, please call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.