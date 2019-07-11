GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Grand Canyon National Park rangers have recovered a body believed to be that of a 66-year-old man who disappeared from a river trip.
National Park Service personnel were informed that a body had been located in the Colorado River just below Lava Falls.
The body was transported to the rim by helicopter and taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
Peter Schwab, who is from Healdsburg, California, was last seen on June 28. He was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.
Grand Canyon rangers reportedly conducted a multiple day search-and-rescue operation.
The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.
The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm the identification of the body and determine the cause of death.
No additional information was immediately available.
