Body recovered from Grand Canyon believed to be missing man

A body recovered from the bottom of the Grand Canyon is believed to be that of a California man reported missing from a river trip.
The park said Monday that evidence found with the body indicates it’s 67-year-old Mike Howard of Simi Valley.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man missing after attempting to rescue wife in Grand Canyon river]
Park officials say the body was recovered Friday downstream of Phantom Ranch, about 10 miles from where Howard last was seen.
Howard and his wife were on a commercial trip Sept. 7 when he went missing. His wife had slipped into the river as she was getting off the boat to join their group in a day hike.
Howard went in after her. She was rescued but a search turned up no sign of him.
A medical examiner is expected to confirm the identity of the body.
