NOGALES (AP) — Authorities say a body has been recovered after it was swept away by floodwaters in Nogales.
Nogales police say they spotted the body flowing northbound from Mexico into Arizona in the Nogales Wash on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were unable to retrieve the body and contacted the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
A body was recovered Wednesday just north of the border.
Authorities didn’t immediately provide any information on the body’s gender.
