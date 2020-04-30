NEAR PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The body of a missing Phoenix woman has been found in the Payson area. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Britney Fairbanks was located this weekend.
On April 25, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was noticed by an officer from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The vehicle was found off a forest road near Chevelon Butte. It was identified as Fairbanks' vehicle. Crews from the sheriff’s office, the Forest Service and Game and Fish began searching the surrounding area. Searchers say they found several clues nearby, including foot tracks and discarded clothing. Later that evening, the body of an adult female was found in the area by a dog team. The body was identified as Fairbanks.
Phoenix police say a friend had reported Fairbanks missing on April 18. Police say there were no indications of foul play. This incident remains under investigation. Fairbanks' cause of death has not been released.