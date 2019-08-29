FARMINGTON, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man who was reported missing in early July was found dead in Arizona.
Police say the body of Craig Cavanaugh, 44, was found and identified by Navajo and Coconino county deputies on Wednesday.
He was last seen July 4 in Farmington, New Mexico.
Police say Cavanaugh was headed to Peoria for a job, but he never arrived.
His cell phone was last pinged in Payson and a witness said they saw him there, however, police say no other evidence supports that statement.
Police have identified two suspects who used Cavanaugh's credit cards in Payson, Glendale and Peoria between July 5 and July 7. They are still wanted for questioning.
His Toyota Tacoma truck was also recovered on July 12.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523.