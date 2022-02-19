PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the body of a man initially reported missing was found outside a Phoenix home on Saturday.
According to officers, a resident found a dead body next to a home near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 12:30 a.m. Detectives identified the body as 44-year-old Maison Whitson, who was reported missing earlier this year. Police did not say the date Whitson went missing.
Officers say if you have more information, contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. The investigation is ongoing.