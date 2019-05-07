PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The body of a scuba diver who went missing at Lake Pleasant during the weekend has been recovered, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.
The agency said MCSO Lake Patrol divers and those with Commercial Divers International, of Goodyear, made the recovery.
Deputies were initially called out to the lake when a group of scuba divers reported one of their members missing on Saturday.
The group was diving near the dam at the southern end of the lake, MCSO said.
MCSO has not released the identity of the victim.
A Tucson diving instructor said on Saturday he believes the diver was his friend.
The area where the diver disappeared is where only experienced divers should explore, experts say.
MCSO said the body recovery required "specialized technical scuba divers."
It's unclear why the victim never resurfaced, but other divers say it can get dark quickly depending on the depth of where the person is diving.
