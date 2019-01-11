HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo County officials say the body of a Claysprings woman has been found under the rubble of her home following a fire.
County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported structure fire Monday and couldn’t find the homeowner, 56-year-old Candy Allison.
They say she hadn’t been seen since about an hour before the fire that apparently started in the fireplace and chimney.
Sheriff’s officials announced Thursday that searchers located Allison’s body buried beneath the rubble of the home in northeastern Arizona.
It’s not immediately clear how she died and the county medical examiner will try to determine that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.