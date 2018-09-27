FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)
However, there are little things that can be learned from their testimony, according to Valley body language expert Renate Mousseux.
Mousseux watched Thursday's hearing, paying close attention to Ford and Kavanaugh's mannerisms, movements and emotion.
"Body language has nothing to do with political views," said Mousseux. It is simply observing a person's body language."
Mousseux noticed right away that Ford was nervous, and emotional talking about the alleged sexual assault, but says at no time did she fidget with her hands, face or neck, which is often a sign of someone not being truthful.
Ford also answered questions quickly, without wavering, another indication of honesty, Mousseux said.
"She is totally sure of herself and gives spontaneous answers," said Mousseux. "She comes across as very believable."
During Judge Kavanaugh's testimony, Mousseux pointed out how angry he was, with a constant frown and wrinkled nose.
The body language expert said Kavanuagh seemed a little "over the top," and in her opinion, that can mean you have something to hide.
"If you're attacked and just want to defend yourself and say hey, you've got it all wrong I haven't done this, you're talking in a lower voice and your movements are not so aggressive," said Mousseux. "It comes across to me as not being genuine."
Mousseux has a retired professor who has been a body language expert for more than 15 years.
