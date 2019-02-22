Body found near railroad tracks in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a body.
Police say the body was found Friday between some railroad tracks near the 200 block of East Main Ave.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
There are no details as to the identity or circumstances at this time.
#CGPD is investigating a dead body found between the railroad tracks near the 200 block of East Main Ave. Please avoid the area as Police conduct the investigation. There are no details as to the identity or circumstances at this time. Thank you #CasaGrande! pic.twitter.com/TUoWVSWpC8— Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) February 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.