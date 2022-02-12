TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Tucson International Airport. The Tucson Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
On Friday February 11, TAAPD received a call of about a body in the desert area just west of South Country Club Road and East Old Vail Road. Officers both agencies responded to the scene, as well as the Fire Department. Officers found a man dead. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call 911 or call 88-CRIME (520-882- 7463). By calling 88-CRIME, individuals can remain anonymous. Police say this is an active investigation, and no additional details were available.