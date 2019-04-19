TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in Tempe Town Lake Friday morning.
The body was found at about 7 a.m. near the boat rental marina.
According to Sgt. Ron Elcock with Tempe police, the body is an unidentified male and criminal investigators are on scene.
[PHOTOS: Police investigating after body found in Tempe Town Lake]
Video from the Arizona's Family news helicopter showed the scene taped off and police in the area.
No further information has been released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
