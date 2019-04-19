TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a death at Tempe Town Lake Friday morning is being investigated as a suicide.
A body was found at about 7 a.m. near the boat rental marina.
According to Sgt. Ron Elcock with Tempe police, the body is an unidentified male and criminal investigators are on scene.
[PHOTOS: Police investigating after body found in Tempe Town Lake]
Video from the Arizona's Family news helicopter showed the scene taped off and police in the area.
