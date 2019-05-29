LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body in the Laveen area.
The body was found in the road the area southeast of 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road near the Aguila Golf Course. MCSO spokesman Joaquin Enriquez says the person had been shot.
No other details were immediately available.
Arizona’s Family has a crew en route to the scene.
We will update this story as information comes into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.