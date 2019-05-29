LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body in the Laveen area.
The body was found lying on a stretch of Elliot road that mostly serves as an access road for utility companies (the area southeast of 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road near the Aguila Golf Course). It's a rural area where you can see the livestock from the backside of the properties that line the road.
[WATCH: Neighbors pay respect to man found dead in Laveen]
The man was already dead when deputies arrived on scene Wednesday shortly after noon. MCSO spokesman Joaquin Enriquez says the person had been shot.
Because the road isn't heavily trafficked, some of the neighbors didn't even realize the deputies were just behind their property.
“It’s very scary to not have noticed anything or heard anything, and it’s just happening here," neighbor Francis Castro said.
Some residents couldn't get to their homes beyond the crime scene tape. One man who knew the victim came to pay silent respects.
The medical examiner's truck also arrived, but MCSO hasn't said when they might have an update with the man's name or where and when he was shot.
