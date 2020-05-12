PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a north Phoenix commercial building Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix police, a security guard was monitoring the building near Central and Dunlap avenues and discovered a man on the property. Officers arrived on the scene with firefighters and the victim was pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released.
Police believe this was a homicide and are asking for the public’s help. A suspect description has not been released. If you have any information regarding this incident call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.