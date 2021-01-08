PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a canal near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
According to Phoenix fire, firefighters responded to a canal near 44th Street and Washington Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a body found in the area. When they arrived on the scene they found a body in the canal and recovered it.
Phoenix police officials say they are conducting a death investigation. There are no signs of obvious trauma or foul play.
No other details are available at this time.