PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person's body was found at a park in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
Police say the body was found by park rangers at South Mountain Park around 6:45 p.m. The rangers requested officers to come to assist them with the body.
At this time, the body has not been identified. Police did say that the body looks like it's been outside for a long time.
The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office, police say.
