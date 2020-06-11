BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police officials have provided the identification of the body found along Interstate 10 in May.
Buckeye police and Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a body that was found on the I-10 median, west of Watson Road on May 22 around 4:30 p.m.
On Thursday, police announced the body was identified as 16-year-old Anaiah Walker of Mesa.
Police records show that Mesa Police Department listed Walker as a missing or runaway juvenile in December 2019.
Following the find last month, Buckeye Police Major Crimes detectives took over the case and had an autopsy performed by Maricopa County Medical Examiners Office.
The autopsy found that her cause of death was "high velocity impact" which means she was most likely hit by a car. No arrests have been made.