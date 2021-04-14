SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials are trying to identify a body discovered after a fire at a ranch in northwestern Arizona this weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an explosion and fire at Rose Well Camp on the Big Boquillas Ranch, which is a cattle ranch located north of Seligman, Arizona.
Ranch hands say they saw a column of smoke rising from across the the ranch. When they went to see what was burning, they found one of the camp houses had gone up in flames.
Seligman firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to quickly put out the fire. However, during a search of the burned camp house, sheriff's deputies say human remains were found inside. It hasn't been confirmed who died, but a ranch hand’s vehicle was parked near the house.
The fire spread to several adjacent structures, including a historic hay barn, which was also destroyed in the fire.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death. There's no word yet on what started the fire.