PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix fire crews discovered the body of a young woman inside a mobile home that caught fire early Sunday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to reports of a mobile home fire near Camelback Road on the east side of the I-17 Freeway.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say when crews arrived on scene, they found a mobile home on fire extending into the two surrounding mobile homes. They quickly worked to protect the spreading of the fire.
After crews were able to knock down of the fire and were able entered the mobile home to investigate.
During their investigation, they found the body of young woman. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police officials say the 19-year-old woman died in the fire. Crews are continuing to investigate the scene, cause of death and the cause of the fire.