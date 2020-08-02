GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a body was discovered following a house fire in Glendale early Sunday morning.
Authorities in Glendale say the fire was reported around 5 a.m. by a person walking their dog who told dispatchers they saw flames coming from the back of the home near 57th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
Fire crews arrived and began trying to put out a large fire coming from the home. Crews also reported hearing what they believed to be ammunition going off inside the house.
Firefighters had trouble getting inside because the doors and windows were barred up. By time the crews were able to get inside, the fire had spread throughout the home, forcing firefighters to fight the flames from outside.
The roof of the home partially collapsed as the fire tore through the structure. Fire officials said a home south of the fire was evacuated as a precaution.
Once the fire was out, investigators made their way inside and found a person dead. Authorities have yet to identify the victim.
No firefighters were injured and investigators are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.