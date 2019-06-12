CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dramatic body camera footage released by the Chandler Fire Department Wednesday shows a domestic violence suspect attacking several officers even after they used a stun gun on him -- twice.
It happened on Saturday, June 1.
Officers said they arrived at a Chandler home to speak with a man named Erin Grant.
[WATCH: The body cam video]
From the very start, Grant’s ex-wife said she didn't want him at her home.
Body camera showed Grant becoming hostile as soon as officers went into the house and then getting into a fight with police.
According to footage, backup help didn't work and neither did a stun gun. The only thing that did work was a choke-hold maneuver that caused Grant to pass out briefly.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Police say domestic violence suspect resisting arrest injured 3 Chandler officers]
In total, it took five officers to stop Grant, all as his his ex-wife and children looked on.
“Please, please stop! The kids are here!” she’s heard saying.
Police said cases like this are not uncommon, especially when it comes to domestic violence calls.
"You're dealing with high emotion when you get there... whether it's people arguing or physically fighting. It's raw emotion," Sgt. Daniel Mejia explained.
The video showed Grant fighting to the very end. As a result, he had to be forcibly carried out of the home.
By the end of the night, police say he had assaulted three officers. There were not badly hurt.
Grant is facing 13 different charges, including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
(1) comment
the cops just love their adrenaline rush
