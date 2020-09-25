Body-camera video shows police shooting at teen armed robbery suspects in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department on Friday released edited body-camera video of an incident in which two officers shot and wounded a pair of teenage armed robbery suspects. The body-cam clips and a portion of the 911 call that set events in motion were included in a Critical Incident Briefing (CIB) video edited by the department and posted to its YouTube channel.
The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. A man called 911 to report that two armed teens had pointed a handgun at him and demanded his car keys outside an apartment complex near 31st and Dunlap avenues. The man gave them his keys and they left in his Kia Soul.
"I'm fine," the man said during the 7-minute 911 call. "I'm just a little rattled, that's all."
The man went on to describe the suspects and what they were wearing.
A two-man patrol unit spotted the stolen Kia heading south on 29th Avenue from North Metro Parkway. They were going the other direction when they "noticed the stolen vehicle stopped in traffic," Sgt. Maggie Cox explained in the CIB video.
Body-cam video shows the officers getting out of their patrol vehicle and approaching the Kia. Only one of the clips of the actual shooting has audio. In it, you can hear the officers tell the driver of the Kia, a 15-year-old boy, not to move. The driver did not listen. Instead, he drove toward the officer who was in front of the Kia.
Both officers shot at the Kia as the driver fled the scene. The 15-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger both were wounded.
The officers went back to their patrol vehicle to go after the Kia.
"They tried to run over my partner," you can hear one of the officers tell dispatchers. He asked his partner if the Kia hit him. "Yeah," the injured officer answered.
The pursuit ended in the area of 29th and Northern avenues, a short distance south of where the shooting happened.
Body-cam video from another officer showed the arrest of the 16-year-old teen who was in the passenger seat of the Kia. Cox said that officers ordered the 15-year-old in the driver's seat to get out of the car for about 3 minutes, but he did not respond. A tactical support officer then shot several pepper balls into the driver's side window.
"The munitions were successful, the driver eventually exited the passenger side of the vehicle," Cox said.
The body-cam video shows that happening. You can hear a K-9 in the background. "Crawl out of the car. You're gonna get bit," an officer yells as the dog barks. "Crawl out of the car and let me see your hands."
The teen screamed in pain, saying his arm was going to break as officers handcuffed him. The 15-year-old is still in the hospital. The 16-year-old was released from the hospital the day after the shooting and booked into the Juvenile Correctional Center on suspicion of armed robbery.
Because both of the suspects are teenagers, the Phoenix Police Department is not releasing their names.
The CIB video also shows a photo of the handgun that police found in the Kia.
Cox said the officer who was hit by the Kia is 25 years old and has been with the department for three years. She said his injuries were minor. The other officer is 24 years old and has two years on the job.
The investigation is ongoing.
New CIB video from 9/13: Two teenage males were involved in an OIS after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and driving toward an officer. One remains hospitalized while the other has been booked into the JCC for armed robbery.Full story: https://t.co/jNZqZH3JHy pic.twitter.com/grecpbWYyU— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 25, 2020