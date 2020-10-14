PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department released an edited version of an officer-involved shooting from September.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a 38-year-old armed man acting violently toward people and causing damage near 44th Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The first responding officer arrived and tried to talk to the man, but he ran. The officer chased the man until he stopped near the canal. The officer saw the man was armed with a knife and repeated commands for the man to drop it. Police say the man refused and moved toward the officer, who then shot the man. Officers provided first aid until paramedics took the man to an area hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Watch video of the incident below. *WARNING: Video is very graphic and could be disturbing to some viewers*

The weapon was later recovered and determined to be a wooden-handled pruning saw.

No officers were hurt during the incident. The officer involved in the incident has been identified as a 45-year-old sergeant with 16 years of experience. Her name has not been released.