SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police released body-camera video of an Amber Alert that spanned the entire West Coast and ended in Surprise.
In May, a teenager was kidnapped in Idaho and brought here to the Valley.
[WATCH: New video shows search, dramatic end to Idaho Amber Alert in Surprise]
Now, newly released footage from the Surprise Police Department shows the frantic efforts to find her.
Video shows police moving in on the suspect's car.
With guns drawn, it was clear they didn't know what they would find.
On the body-camera video, it is revealed that the car was empty. From there, it was off into the desert near Surprise to find Miguel Rodriguez-Perez.
Police said Rodriguez-Perez ditched his car after a high-speed chase and then forced his teenage victim to hide with him.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Police say subject of Idaho Amber Alert found safe in Surprise; suspect taken into custody]
Body-camera footage shows an intense search that eventually led to success.
"They're taking one in custody," said an officer.
For the first time, Arizona's Family learned Rodriguez-Perez was arrested hiding in the bushes outside a Surprise bank.
"Let's drag him out of here, so we have more room to work," an officer was heard saying on the body-camera video.
The victim was in those bushes, as well. She was alive and able to walk.
Footage shows the teenager handcuffed while speaking to responding officers.
Even in Amber Alert cases, police say it's standard to handcuff a victim until his or her identity can be confirmed.
According to footage, the victim was taken to Surprise Police headquarters, where police questioned her.
In total, police say she had survived hundreds of miles of fear and worry.
