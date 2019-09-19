BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Buckeye Police Department released intense body camera video showing the moments surrounding a deadly officer shooting that took place on Christmas Day in 2018.
Officials with the Buckeye police said the incident began as a domestic violence call.
When officers show up, they quickly evacuate people who are in the home with the suspect, including two children.
[WATCH: New video of deadly Christmas shooting]
“Come here! Run, run, run,” shouted an officer to the evacuees.
Police then tried to get the suspect, Armando Ramos to surrender.
“Let’s just try to end this peacefully,” officers can be heard saying.
Right after they began speaking to Ramos, the first shot rings out. The video shows the officers frantically taking cover.
That's when they say Ramos came out of the house with an A.R. 15 rifle and fired towards them,
Footage shows officers were under a barrage of fire for more than ten seconds.
After an initial round of fire towards officers, police said the suspect reloaded his weapon and began firing another volley of bullets.
"This was a situation where the person was a serious threat... and they had to take action,” said Chief Larry Hall with the Buckeye Police Department.
After dozens of shots fired at them, police were finally able to return fire at Ramos in his driveway, killing him.
No one but Ramos was injured in the incident.