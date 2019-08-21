GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Goodyear Police Department released new body-camera video on Wednesday of the moments officers responded to a baby left in a hot car in a Target parking lot.
Stacey Holly called 911 after she left her 5-month-old daughter in the car on a 100-degree day while shopping with her sister in June, police said.
When officers showed up, they said the baby was lucky to be alive.
"I'm not a weather expert but her body, she said she was cold, so if she's going through that transition - she got, lucky, very lucky," an officer is heard on the body-camera video.
Holly told police she got her 6-year-old daughter out of the car then got "distracted," telling her sister how she needed to shave her legs, police said.
Her baby was strapped in on the other side.
Holly said she didn't realize the baby was left behind until they got back.
She told police she thought it had been 30 minutes but detectives said it was actually an hour.
By that time, the baby was cold from sweating so much.
Police said the baby was breathing and after getting fluids at the hospital, is now OK.
Holly told police she can't believe something like this could happen to her.
"We got out to go into the store and we forgot her. I don't know how we forgot her but we just forgot her," she is heard telling officers on the body-camera video.
Officers said the temperature inside the car was well-above 100 degrees.
Holly was charged with one count each of endangerment and reckless child abuse.
Detectives said this could have easily become a death investigation.