SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--- The Scottsdale Police Department released body camera video on Friday from officers during the traffic stop and arrest of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche.
Video shows the Cardinals star getting pulled over and arrested at a gas station in the area of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard on Jun. 6.
At least three officers responded to the scene.
According to Scottsdale police's report, Nkemdiche was clocked in his corvette going 75 mph in a 45-mph zone, all while driving on a suspended license.
Police say Nkemdiche's license was suspended for missing a traffic court date in Tempe and from nkemdiche's responses, it appears he may not have known his license was suspended.
The video also shows that Cardinals star was cooperative with officers. He told officers he was speeding because he was late to practice.
While he was cited and released for the new charges, the Scottsdale police reports says he was held in custody on the warrant. He bonded out later in the morning.
Nkemdiche spent three years at the University of Mississippi before declaring early for the 2016 NFL Draft. He was picked 29th overall and has been with the Arizona Cardinals since.
He was signed to a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option.
