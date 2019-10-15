PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Body camera video has been released from the day a Phoenix man died while in police custody.
Phoenix police say on Oct. 6, 49-year-old Alexander Brown hit his head inside the back of the police car, later became unresponsive and died.
[WATCH: Phoenix police release videos of man who later died in custody]
The man's family says they've been asking to see the video since the day of the incident.
"Show those things. I said that from the very first moment. Show us these things and that way we don't have to question these things," said LaShan Pope-Herman, Brown's sister
"For someone to die of blunt force trauma in police custody is highly unusual, highly unusual," said Rev. Jarett Maupin, who has been advocating for the man's family.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police investigate 'in-custody death' after Circle K arrest]
That body camera video, along with surveillance video from inside the Circle K, was released on Tuesday evening.
It shows Brown acting erratically, pushing customers and allegedly locking the doors.
He resists while officers work to handcuff him. You can hear the officers trying to calm the man down, telling him they were there to help.
Then the video seems to show officers searching him, and putting him in a squad car without incident.
They even offered him a bottle of water.
At one point, the officer mutes his camera, so the rest of the video is silent.
Soon after, Brown appears restless, so the officer opens the door again. Brown seems to be having trouble staying upright.
Fire crews are called to help.
This is when police say Brown went unresponsive and later died.
Phoenix Police adds the hospital found meth in his system.
The department says officers involved took no improper actions.
The attorney representing the family says they still want to be sure they have all the video and evidence before determining if they want to file a notice of claim against the City, which is a precursor to a lawsuit.