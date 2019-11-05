TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)— A Tempe family says that police overstepped while responding to a domestic violence call in June.
Body cam video released Tuesday shows exactly what went down inside the home.
[WATCH: Police use stun gun on father holding baby in Tempe, officers defend actions]
Tempe police say the incident happened on June 15, at a home near Hardy Drive and Elliot Road, after Ivaughn Oakry’s girlfriend called 911 for help. On audio from that call, she can be heard saying that Oakry pushed her.
“Tempe Police [shocked] him [a stun gun] while he was holding his 1-year-old son. Electrocution struck them both,” said Renaissance the Poet, of Black Lives Matter Metro Phoenix, who spoke on behalf of 31-year-old Oakry. “Because the Tempe Police [Department] forced their way into the home.”
The group is calling the incident police brutality and are demanding that action be taken.
When police arrived at the home, Oakry was inside the home with his three children. Police say they attempted to speak to Oakry, but that he was verbally aggressive and non-compliant with officers.
In the video, he ignores the officer’s commands and then picks up his son.
“Put the baby down, and put your hands on top of your head,” an officer demands in the video.
“This was perceived as an endangering act by the officers, and an act to avoid arrest,” said Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir.
After three full minutes pass in the video, Oakry is shocked with a stun gun and falls with this child onto a pile of clothes. The child is picked up and handed over to his mother.
According to police, the baby was not hurt and they determined that no use of force violations were committed.