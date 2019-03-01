SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released body cam video of a Surprise mother’s DUI arrest with two young children in the car in February.
Police say Ashley Campbell, 24, faces multiple charges including child abuse, aggravated DUI and extreme DUI.
Campbell was driving near 127th Avenue and Greenway Road on Feb. 17 when an officer noticed two of her tires were almost completely deflated and she was driving on the rims.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Surprise mom accused of DUI with 2 young kids in car]
Campbell was pulled over and the officer noticed she had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and a smell of “odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage upon her breath,” according to the police report.
After repeatedly denying she had drank that night, Campbell admitted to drinking prior to driving.
“You hit the curb and you only had one beer?” the officer asked Campbell. “What type of beer was it?”
“It was just a Michelob Ultra Light,” she replied.
“A Michelob Ultra Light? OK, are you feeling impaired at all?” the officer asked.
“No!” Campbell replied.
Police say Cambell's two children were in the car with her.
Her 2-year-old was properly restrained but the other child, a 3-month-old, was not properly strapped into the car seat, according to the police report.
The officer conducted multiple field sobriety tests which indicated Campbell was not sober, according to the police report.
After Campbell was taken into custody, further DUI testing showed her BAC was nearly twice the legal limit.
Campbell was booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail. Her next court appearance is set for March 4.
