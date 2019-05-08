SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police released body camera footage Wednesday showing the aftermath of a March incident where a woman jumped out of a moving car along Indian School Road.
That woman, later identified as 24-year-old Summer Leann Crosswhite, died at the hospital.
[WATCH: Body-cam video shows scene of woman who jumped out of car in Scottsdale]
According to Scottsdale police, Crosswhite and her friend, 21-year-old Courtney Kiser, had been drinking in Old Town Scottsdale. Police say Kiser chose to drive the two home, but as they were driving, they got into an argument, and Crosswhite jumped out of the moving vehicle.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman dead after jumping from moving vehicle in Scottsdale, driver arrested]
A witness interviewed by police at the scene said they appeared to be traveling around 40 miles per hour.
Much of the body camera footage is blurred because of its graphic nature.
Police gave Kiser a sobriety test at the scene, which she failed.
Kiser was arrested for driving under the influence, police said, and taken to jail and was later released.
Kiser’s next court appearance for her DUI charge is May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.