FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Flagstaff Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened at a mental health facility on Sunday.
Click here to watch the video.
Just before 9:30 a.m. at the Guidance Center, located near Interstate 40 and Fourth Street, two Flagstaff officers were leaving the area on an unrelated call, when the suspect confronted them while "brandishing a knife."
In the video, you can see a man with a knife lunging at the officer. The video, which was redacted by the Flagstaff Police Department, goes black at the point of the shooting.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings]
Police say one of the officers shot the suspect, who has been identified as 47-year-old Russell Henry Harold of Boise, Idaho.
Harold was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The officer who shot Harold, identified as Tyler Romney, has been with the Flagstaff Police Department for 3.5 years.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this Developing story.
(2) comments
If things follow the usual pattern if he is black there will be rioting, if white - oh well.
And what if he's hispanic or Native American? Or don't they count in your sick game?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.