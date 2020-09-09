PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Prescott Valley Police Department released new body-cam footage of the tense moments during the detainment of 28-year-old Alfredo Saldivar, the man who police say took officers on a high-speed chase the led to shots being fired back in May.
On the evening of May 13, police say Saldivar was speeding and driving the wrong way on Highway 89. When an officer tried to stop him, he continuing driving.
Saldivar eventually made it to Prescott Valley, where he drove through residential areas erratically, going 100 mph. Officers began stopping traffic at intersections to prevent accidents from occurring as Saldivar continued to drive into oncoming traffic.
Still refusing to stop for police, Saldivar headed north. Police say he made a U-turn and attempted to ram a Prescott Valley police officer's vehicle. That's when shots rang out. "The officer, who feared for his life, fired upon the suspect," says a statement from the Prescott Police Department.
Saldivar kept going after shots were fired. A short time later, he hit another vehicle, causing minor injuries to the driver, according to detectives.
After hitting the vehicle, Saldivar continued driving into Prescott. Once there, he eventually abandoned his Chevy truck and ran off into the Frontier Village Shopping Center. That's when a Prescott Valley Police K-9 was deployed to stop him, which can be seen in the body-cam footage.
In the body-cam footage, you can hear an officer cautioning Saldivar, "Don't move, dude!" When the K-9 came at him, you can hear Saldivar repeating, "Stop the dog! Stop the dog!" and "Save me!" You could later hear him telling officers, "You let the dog get me," and "I'm gonna sue you guys."
Saldivar was taken to the hospital and later arrested. He was booked into jail on charges of endangerment, aggravated assault upon law enforcement, criminal damage, unlawful flight, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.