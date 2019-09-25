GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police body camera footage shows a Glendale Police sergeant using a Taser on a man who had his hands up. The incident happened on Dec. 5, 2018, and Arizona’s Family has now obtained the controversial footage.
According to the police report, police were involved in holiday patrols around Arrowhead Mall to prevent property crimes. Part of the operation involved placing a bait bike to catch thieves. The report says officers put a $500 bike in the open, and 20 minutes later, saw a suspect, identified as James Hurst, take the bike and ride off.
Sgt. Aaron Aldridge was one of the officers that confronted Hurst outside a jewelry store near the mall. Footage shows Hurst with his hands up before Aldridge deploys his Taser hitting Hurst in the chest.
According to the police report, Aldridge said Hurst was “failing to comply” with his orders and “appeared to get ready to run.”
The video was reviewed internally, and Glendale Police officials determined Aldridge’s commands were “difficult to clearly hear.” They added the Taser use was “not appropriate and lesser means of force could have been utilized.”
Glendale Police say Aldridge was not disciplined, and the incident was documented in his employee file as a training issue.