CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Intense body-cam video shows Chandler police officers jumped into action and saved a teenager's life.
Officer Zach Hardman was one of the officers who jumped into a lake to rescue the teen from drowning. After only three months on the job, people are already calling the Chandler police officer a hero.
"I am very much a newbie," said Hardman.
Hardman grew up hearing his dad's old cop stories.
"I very much thought of my dad as a hero," said Hardman. "He was the person I looked up to the most."
Now he puts on a uniform with a rescue story of his own.
On Jan. 4, Hardman responded to a water rescue call near Queen Creek and Dobson roads, where the teenager was struggling in the water.
"He was having a hard time swimming," said Hardman. "We weren't sure what was happening. It was obvious he was having some type of medical emergency."
Body-cam video shows the teenager screaming, and another officer takes off his gear to jump in the lake. Hardman also jumped in the lake to save the teen, and the officers were able to pull him safely back to shore.
He's OK, thanks to the officers.
"If I wasn't there, I think the kid could have drowned, or the other officer attempting to save his life could have been pulled under the water as well," said Hardman.
Hardman said it's a memory he hopes to share with kids someday, following in his father's footsteps.
"I hope it gets to be the first of many lives I get to save," said Hardman. "I hope someday my kids think of me as a hero."