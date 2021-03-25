KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Kingman Police Department released on Thursday body-cam video from a Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputy who investigators say had to shoot a domestic violence suspect because he was attacking him.
The video starts with deputy Kyle Brigman trying to put handcuffs on Davie Kuihana Ahuna to arrest him on domestic violence charges in Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. The incident happened on March 7 around 4:30 a.m.
"You can't arrest me, man," Ahuna is heard saying in the video.
He starts to resist when Brigman tells him to stop.
"Let me go," said Ahuna.
"Don't do it, dude," said Brigman. "I promise I'll (edited) Tase, you dude."
A struggle ensues and Ahuna is thrown to the ground. Brigman tries to put on the handcuffs and they keep fighting.
"Stop resisting!" shouted Brigman. "Put your hands behind your back!"
It's hard to see what is happening in the video because the camera is pointed away from the two men. It's also dark. In the shadows, it appears punches were thrown. Brigman later said Ahuna was hitting him in the head with a board.
"Let me go!" Ahuna is heard saying.
There's more fighting and it's hard to see what's going on in the video. That's when Brigman shoots Ahuna.
"I'm bleeding from the head. He's been shot once," Brigman told dispatch.
Ahuna is on the ground with Brigman still holding his gun at him.
Brigman repeatedly tells Ahuna to get his hands behind his back so emergency responders can treat him but Ahuna refuses.
"They're not going to come in here until you cuff up," Brigman told Ahuna. "Cuff up, Davie."
When Brigman asks Ahuna where he's been hit, he responds with "don't worry about it." Brigman offers bandages but Ahuna declines.
This back and forth with Ahuna refusing to put handcuffs on goes on for the rest of the roughly 10-minute video. Ahuna claims Brigman isn't a real cop and doesn't believe Brigman when he tells him his badge number. The pair apparently knew each other beforehand.
"Hell, you were just fighting me but I don't want you to die," said Brigman. "I know you from the last time you were in the jail, man. You don't remember me? I worked in the pods where you were at. Don't play me, we never had any issues."
The video stops before other deputies arrived. They used "less lethal means" to take Ahuna into custody, police said. He was treated at the hospital and was later booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault on an officer. Brigman was treated and released from the hospital.